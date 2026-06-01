Bengal cabinet expansion: Tapas Roy, Swapan Dasgupta among 35 BJP MLAs inducted as ministers

Thirteen Bengal cabinet ministers, three ministers of state with independent charge and 19 ministers of state were sworn in on Monday as part of the first expansion of chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet.

With the induction of the new ministers, the total strength of the cabinet is 41.

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Governor RN Ravi administered the oath to the legislators at a programme at the Lok Bhavan.

The portfolios of the new ministers will be announced after a cabinet meeting scheduled to be held later in the afternoon.

Among those inducted as cabinet ministers were newly elected BJP legislators Swapan Dasgupta, Shankar Ghosh, Arjun Singh, Tapas Roy, Saradwat Mukherjee and Jagannath Chattopadhyay. Dudh Kumar Mondal, Deepak Burman, Manoj Oraon and Gouri Shankar Ghosh were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

BJP MLAs Rajesh Mahata, Indranil Khan and Malati Rava Roy took oath as ministers of state (Independent Charge) in the Adhikari-led government.

The ministers of state inducted into the cabinet include Joyel Murmu, Ashok Dinda, Anandamoy Burman, Kaushik Chowdhury, Gargi Das Ghosh, Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Dibakar Gharami and Sumana Sarkar. BJP legislators Santanu Pramanik, Purnima Chakraborty and Umesh Rai were also sworn in as ministers of state.

On May 9, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Bengal chief minister at the Brigade Parade ground in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, other chief ministers from the BJP-ruled states and top party leaders.

Along with Adhikari, BJP MLAs Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Agnimitra Paul had taken oath.

Sources said there could be a reshuffle in the portfolios allotted earlier now that a full ministry has been formed.

The expansion followed consultations between Adhikari, Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and the party's central leadership in New Delhi last week regarding the composition of the council of ministers.

The BJP formed the government in Bengal after winning 208 seats in the 294-member Assembly in the recently concluded elections, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule and marking the party's biggest electoral success in eastern India.