‘Raakh’ trailer: Ali Fazal’s SI Jayprakash takes on a high-profile missing children murder case

Ali Fazal’s police officer SI Jayprakash is assigned to investigate a new kidnapping and murder case in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming investigative thriller series Raakh.

Dropped by the makers on Monday, the two-minute-37-second-long The video begins with Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir’s characters narrating how their children, son Sahil and daughter Suman, went missing while en route to a radio station in Delhi for the latter’s show. While Aamir plays a high-ranking army officer in the series, Sonali portrays a school teacher by profession.

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The subsequent scene offers a glimpse of their bodies being discovered in a forested area, with the case described as one of the most serious crimes in recent years.

The investigation then deepens, revealing unexpected twists. The case offers SI Jayprakash a second chance to prove himself in his duty.

The clip ends with two men, suspected of the murder, seen relaxing while seated before Agra’s iconic monument, the Taj Mahal.

Divyendu Bhattacharya, Rakesh Bedi also feature in the video.

“All truths will be revealed in due time,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Raakh, directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, is created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.

Roy is known for projects like Phillauri, Delhi-6, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

The show follows an investigating officer tasked with tracking down two missing teenagers whose disappearance has shaken their family and put an entire city on edge. As he delves deeper into the case, he is pulled into a dark world of violence and human depravity.

“Two teens disappear, devastating a tight-knit family and alarming the city. A determined officer launches a nationwide search, plunging into a dark realm of brutality and human evil,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

The ensemble cast of the show also includes Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan.

Raakh will be available to stream on Prime Video from June 12.

On the work front, Ali will be next seen in Mirzapur: The Film alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi. Also featuring Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal and Jitendra Kumar, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4.