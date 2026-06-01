Saba Azad returns as Dr Vidushi Kothari in ‘Who's Your Gynac?’ Season 2

Actress Saba Azad has opened up about reprising her role as Dr Vidushi Kothari in Season 2 of the comedy-drama series Who’s Your Gynac?, which is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

Created and produced by TVF and Girliyapa, the new season follows Vidushi as she embarks on the challenging journey of opening her own clinic while juggling ambition, self-doubt and the everyday chaos of adulthood.

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Directed by Himali Shah, the series also stars Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, Vibha Chibber and Shruti Seth.

Reflecting on returning to the character, Azad said Vidushi's unwavering optimism and refusal to give up make her deeply relatable.

“Self-doubt is such a constant companion for so many young professionals, and this season really explores her trying to conquer that inner noise,” she shared, adding that reconnecting with the character felt like “meeting an old goofy friend again.”

The 40-year-old actress also highlighted the stronger emotional undertones of the new season and the camaraderie she shares with her co-stars. Emphasising the importance of friendships, Azad said friends are often “the family you choose.”

Sharing advice she would give Vidushi, Azad noted that asking for help is not a weakness. “Human beings grow with each other and because of each other,” she said.

Who's Your Gynac? Season 2 is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.