MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 June 2026

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on supporters and students to join his protest in Delhi

PTI Published 01.06.26, 02:17 PM
Cockroach Janta Party poster

Cockroach Janta Party poster File picture

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses and controversies.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on students and supporters to join the campaign, saying exam-related disruptions and controversies had caused anxiety among students and warranted accountability from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.

Dipke said citizens should unite under the Constitution and raise their voices peacefully, adding that collective action would compel authorities to take notice of the demand.

Announcing his travel plans, he urged supporters to gather at the airport upon his arrival in the national capital.

"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has attracted support from several public figures.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Cockroach Janta Party Dharmendra Pradhan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in central Delhi sparks education jab from Congress but officials say blaze not in ministry

When the fire department had stated that the blaze had broken out in the education ministry office located on the same campus, Jairam Ramesh had said the news was concerning and 'fishy'
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with CBSE board students.
Quote left Quote right

Beware of pickpockets - today, they are sitting right inside the CBSE

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT