Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India on June 6, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday announced that he will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination-related lapses and controversies.

In a video released on Instagram, Dipke called on students and supporters to join the campaign, saying exam-related disruptions and controversies had caused anxiety among students and warranted accountability from the government.

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"The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," he said.

Dipke said citizens should unite under the Constitution and raise their voices peacefully, adding that collective action would compel authorities to take notice of the demand.

Announcing his travel plans, he urged supporters to gather at the airport upon his arrival in the national capital.

"I have decided that I will arrive in Delhi on Saturday morning, June 6. Please join me at the airport and together we will go to the Parliament Street police station to ask for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar," he said.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth-driven social media movement founded by Dipke, has gained traction since its formation and has attracted support from several public figures.