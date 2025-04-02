MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Alex Garland's 'Warfare' to release in Indian theatres next week

The upcoming movie features an ensemble cast which includes Charles Melton, Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Joseph Quinn

PTI Published 02.04.25, 05:29 PM
A still from 'Warfare'

A still from 'Warfare' IMDb/ Real Time Situation LLC

"Warfare", a war drama by acclaimed director Alex Garland, is set to be released in Indian theatres on April 11.

Garland, known for hit movies such as "Ex Machina", "Annihilation", "Men" and "Civil War", has co-written and directed the movie with former US Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza. It is being distributed in India by PVR INOX Pictures.

The film recounts Mendoza’s memory about a specific 2006 mission in Iraq. Mendoza earlier served as the military supervisor for Garland’s 2023 film "Civil War".

Set deep in insurgent territory, "Warfare" follows an elite Navy SEAL platoon on a high-stakes surveillance mission that spirals into chaos.

Inspired by firsthand accounts and the memories of those who lived through it, the film delivers an unfiltered look at the harrowing realities of combat and the unbreakable bonds forged on the battlefield, according to the official logline.

"Warfare" features an ensemble cast which includes Charles Melton, Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Joseph Quinn, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Taylor John Smith, Finn Bennett, Noah Centineo and Michael Gandolfini.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

