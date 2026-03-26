Vivek Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar announce film on Operation Sindoor

Film producer Bhushan Kumar and filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced their new film Operation Sindoor, inspired by the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The film is based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by Lt Gen K.J.S. 'Tiny' Dhillon (Retd).

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Agnihotri will direct the project, which will be produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Agnihotri’s I Am Budha Productions. The makers said the film draws from India’s targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the border, describing it as a defining moment of strategic resolve, courage and precision in the country’s history.

They added that the film serves as a cinematic response to the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed.

“Some stories are not chosen, they choose you. Operation Sindoor is one such story—one that demands to be told with honesty, courage, and responsibility. This is not just a film. It is a revelation. When a nation goes through events of such magnitude, it becomes important to document them truthfully,” Kumar said in a statement.

Agnihotri said the project aims to present a deeper and more detailed account of the events. “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With Operation Sindoor, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare.

"We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened, but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain”.

Agnihotri, known for films such as The Kashmir Files, The Tashkent Files and The Bengal Files, said he has consistently focused on telling stories that are “uncomfortable but necessary”.

“My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. My intention is not to create noise, but to confront it—with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

Further details about the film are expected to be announced soon.