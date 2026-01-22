‘We complement each other’: Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Shahid Kapoor in ‘O’ Romeo’

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has teamed up with Shahid Kapoor for his upcoming film O’ Romeo, called their partnership similar to the creative bond shared by legendary music composer duos Laxmikant–Pyarelal and Kalyanji–Anandji.

Shahid has previously collaborated with Bhardwaj on the films Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). O’Romeo marks his fourth collaboration with Bhardwaj.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the show held in Mumbai recently, Bhardwaj said Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with him.

“Shahid understands my passive-aggression, and that I’m a very difficult man to work with. Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with me. We complement each other.”

“We also have many fights and those fights are known to the media more, but there aren’t that many fights between us. We’ve formed a bond between us like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, like Kalyanji-Anandji,” Bhardwaj added.

Bhardwaj noted that although his collaborations with Shahid resonate strongly with audiences, he doesn’t fully understand the secret behind their success.

“I still don’t understand the reason why this magic is created. Just like wind is not visible to us but it is there, this magic that is created in our work, I don't know why and how it happens,” Bhardwaj said.

Speaking at the same event, Shahid said that working with Bhardwaj is like going on an “adventurous and crazy” journey.

Sharing his experience of working in Kaminey, Shahid said, “When I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated. I asked him, ‘Sir, why are you taking me for this role? I’ve not done anything to deserve this.’ He said, ‘I feel you can do it’, that’s how Kaminey happened and we started working since then.”

“After that he gave me Hamlet in Haider, which is a role every actor in the world knows is the most intimidating role. Then we did Rangoon and now O Romeo. I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography,” the actor added.

For O’ Romeo, Shahid Kapoor revealed that producer Sajid Nadiadwala approached him, not Bhardwaj. The filmmaker clarified that he had reached out, but Shahid didn’t respond.

Bhardwaj went on to praise Shahid’s growth, saying he has matured both as a performer and a technician, and even has the potential to direct a film.

“We’ve known each other for many years now and we know what are the things that we like and dislike. I think if he ever directs, he will make a very good film. He has that in him. So, Shahid has contributed more than an actor this time. And the rest of the understanding (bit), he is a very difficult man (to understand),” Bhardwaj said.

O’Romeo stars Triptii Dimri, Farida Jalal and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.

Responding to questions about violence and profanity, Bhardwaj said that cinema echoes what exists in society. “I feel instead of using beep, we should use it (abuses) as it is, because as a society we are very hypocritical people. We are okay when people abuse on the road but when we show it in the cinema (there's an issue), it’s like cinema does all the bad things.”

Speaking about Farida Jalal using a cuss word to talk about love in the film, Bhardwaj noted, “I told Farida ji in this film, there will be a bit of a language issue and she asked, ‘Kya hai? Bahut kharab toh nahi hai?’ and I replied, ‘It is all (needed) for the character’. Farida ji accepted the role and she played with utmost dedication and that line is viral.”

Thanking Bhardwaj for offering her the role, Farida said, “As far as hurling abuses is concerned, I didn’t want to limit myself. I did it all from my heart.”

O’ Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid. Also starring Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, Vikrant Massey and Rahul Deshpande, the film will feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

At the event, Triptii credited Avinash Tiwary for motivating her to undergo acting training during the shoot of Laila Majnu.

“I was so nervous that I felt acting is not my cup of tea and he said, ‘You should give it a try’ and advised me to go to an acting workshop. And that workshop changed my life,” she said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo is set to hit theatres on February 13.