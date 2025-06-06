MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 June 2025

Viola Davis to star in thriller film 'Ally Clark'

Known for projects such as 'Fences' and 'How to Get Away with Murder', the Oscar-winning actress was last seen in Patricia Riggen's 'G20'

PTI Published 06.06.25, 01:53 PM
Viola Davis

Viola Davis Instagram

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is set to star in an upcoming thriller film, titled "Ally Clark".

Davis, known for projects such as "Fences" and "How to Get Away with Murder", will also produce the film alongside Irwin Winkler, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ally Clark" will be directed by Phillip Noyce from the script by Jose Ruisanchez and Winkler.

It follows the story of Ally Clark (Davis) as she embarks on a perilous inquiry into an international conglomerate following the suspicious death of a close friend.

Winkler Films’ Charles Winkler, David Winkler, and Ruisanchez, and JuVee Productions’ Davis and Julius Tennon are also producing the project.

Davis' latest work is "G20". Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film released in April. The actor will next appear in "Children of Blood and Bone" movie adaptation. It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and is slated to release in January 2027.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Viola Davis G20 Thriller
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru stampede: No coercive action against KSCA officials, says HC

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them
Students holding Tricolours wait at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station ahead of the inauguration of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Katra Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This isn’t just a bridge. It is a symbol of India’s resolve. We deliver and transform

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT