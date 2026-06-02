Vikram Chatterjee remains producer of Bangla ZEE5 series ‘Taarkata’, trailer out

Days after Vikram Chatterjee announced stepping away as the producer of Samik Roy Chowdhury’s Taarkata, the makers have dropped the trailer of the upcoming Bangla ZEE5 series.

In a statement, Vikram said he continues to remain the producer of the upcoming crime thriller show.

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The trailer of the web series offers a glimpse into a world of crime, revenge and the consequences of past actions, while exploring the complexities of the human mind.

The series follows Agni (Vikram Chatterjee), an ex-cop who returns to his hometown under complicated circumstances to investigate a critical death linked to his suppressed past.

Agni has lost parts of his memory following an incident. Though he has not entirely forgotten his past, fragmented memories continue to haunt him intermittently. Now working as a detective, he relies on his physical strength and instincts despite his fading memory.

Taarkata stars Priyanka Sarkar as Chhanda, Meiyang Chang as Dodo, Joydip Mukherjee as Ashok Chowdhury, Satyam Bhattacharya as Bumba Bagchi and Ayush Das as Tintin, alongside an ensemble cast.

The project also marks the Bengali acting debut of Meiyang Chang.

“Taarkata remains my debut as a producer with Vikram Chatterjee Films. From the very beginning, our aim was to work collectively as a team and bring the story alive on the scale and magnitude we had envisioned as never seen before for the Bengali OTT audience,” Vikram Chatterjee said.

“The series combines an engaging storyline, layered characters and powerful performances, creating a viewing experience that we believe will resonate with audiences,” said Ms Rusa Banerjee, Business Head, Bangla ZEE5.

“The trailer offers only a glimpse into a world where every character is hiding something, and every revelation changes the course of the story. We hope audiences connect with both the mystery and the human emotions at the heart of the series,” Samik Roy Chowdhury said.

Taarkata will stream on Bangla ZEE5 on June 12.