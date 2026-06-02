‘Pushes you creatively’: Adarsh Gourav on working with Peter Dinklage in ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2

Actor Adarsh Gourav has praised his Alien: Earth co-star Peter Dinklage, saying that working alongside the Emmy-winning actor has been a creatively rewarding experience.

Dinklage, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, joins the cast of the sci-fi series as the Alien universe continues to expand in its upcoming season. Gourav, who is set to reprise his role as Slightly, said being part of the ensemble cast has elevated the experience of working on the show.

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“What makes this experience truly remarkable is being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast. Working with actors like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes you creatively every single day,” Gourav said in a statement, according to Hindustan Times.

Created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by filmmaker Ridley Scott, Alien: Earth is a spinoff of Scott’s iconic Alien franchise. The first season featured Gourav as Slightly, also known as Aarush, a hybrid of man and machine.

Talking about his return to the series, the actor said, “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special. Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of his emotional complexity and unpredictability. Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor.”

The series also stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin and Babou Ceesay, while Timothy Olyphant plays a pivotal role.

“I’ll be leaving for the international schedule in the first week of June, and we begin filming shortly after. There’s a huge sense of anticipation around this season where the storytelling becomes even more ambitious,” Gourav said.

Alien: Earth Season 1 premiered on JioHotstar in August 2025. According to Disney, the show's first episode garnered 9.2 million views worldwide within its first six days of streaming. The series also received critical acclaim, earning a 94 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second season is currently filming, though a release date has not yet been announced.

In Hindi cinema, Gourav was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s survival thriller Tu Yaa Main opposite Shanaya Kapoor. Released in February, the film underperformed at the box office but found appreciation among viewers following its digital release in March.