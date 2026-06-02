EU-Pakistan dialogue joint statement talks of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ukraine

The European Union's latest strategic dialogue with Pakistan has attracted attention in India after the joint statement issued following the talks mentioned Jammu and Kashmir alongside Russia's war in Ukraine, a formulation likely to raise concerns in New Delhi over external references to Kashmir.

The eighth round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue was held in Islamabad on Monday and was co-chaired by European Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Kaja Kallas and Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

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Kallas also met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, during the visit.

"The Pakistan side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Both sides expressed support to peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the official joint press communiqué issued after the dialogue said under a section dealing with regional and global issues.

The wording has drawn scrutiny because it places the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the Ukraine conflict in the same section under a broader discussion on conflict resolution and international law.

India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has opposed any third-party involvement or mediation.

Beyond the Kashmir reference, the dialogue focused on expanding Pakistan-EU cooperation in trade, investment, migration, security and regional diplomacy. According to the joint statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and reviewed progress under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

"During the extensive delegation-level discussions held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their multidimensional partnership. The discussions centred on expanding trade and economic cooperation, including under the GSP+ framework, and enhancing bilateral investment, particularly following the success of the first EU-Pakistan Business Forum held in Islamabad in April this year."

The talks also reviewed cooperation under the Pakistan-EU Migration and Mobility Dialogue and efforts to promote legal migration pathways while addressing irregular migration.

Regional issues featured prominently in the discussions. The joint statement noted:

"The DPM /FM and the HR/VP also held in-depth discussions on regional and global developments of mutual concern. The DPM /FM elaborated on Pakistan's constructive and facilitative role in promoting regional peace and stability. The EU side reiterated its appreciation for Pakistan's mediation efforts. Both sides underscored the importance of dialogue, adherence to international law, and multilateralism in addressing contemporary global challenges and maintaining regional stability."

At a joint press briefing, Kallas praised Pakistan's diplomatic engagement in the Middle East and said Islamabad had played an important role in facilitating communication between the United States and Iran amid regional tensions.

She said there is a "tenuous diplomatic opening to extend" the fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Yet any temporary understanding between the US and Iran must be followed by deeper talks about Iran's nuclear stockpile and other critical issues," she said.

Kallas also described Pakistan as a key regional partner and highlighted growing trade ties, noting that the EU remains Pakistan's largest export destination. Discussions included Pakistan's continued participation in the EU's GSP+ trade scheme, which grants preferential access to European markets.

During her meeting with Sharif, the Pakistani leader highlighted the importance of GSP+ and reiterated Islamabad's interest in expanding cooperation with the EU. He also shared Pakistan's perspective on developments in South Asia, including its position on relations with India and the Kashmir issue.

The joint statement said both sides agreed to hold the ninth session of the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue in Brussels next year.