After Berlinale, Arundhati Roy's ‘In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones’ heads to Shanghai

Author and activist Arundhati Roy's acclaimed 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones will be screened at the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) announced on Tuesday.

The film, restored in 4K by the Shivendra Singh Dungarpur-led FHF, features a screenplay by the Booker Prize-winning author, who also played a significant role in the television movie.

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The restored version of the film, directed by Roy's then husband Pradip Krishen, was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

“In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones goes to Shanghai! FHF's 4K restoration of Pradip Krishen and Arundhati Roy's In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989) is headed to the Shanghai International Film Festival and will be screening between June 12 - 21. 2026,” FHF said in a post on X.

Set in an architecture school in Delhi in the mid-1970s, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is a whimsical campus comedy that was originally made for Doordarshan and later attained cult status among film enthusiasts. The film captured the spirit and anxieties of student life during the period.

The story follows Anand Grover, nicknamed Annie by his friends, a misguided visionary who lands in trouble after making fun of principal Y D Billimoria, known as Yamdoot. Blending humour with sharp social observation, the film was partly inspired by Roy's experiences as a student at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi.

The film marked Roy's first screenplay. She had earlier collaborated with Krishen on his debut feature, the 1985 colonial-era drama Massey Sahib. The duo later reunited for 1992's Electric Moon, with Roy once again writing the screenplay and Krishen directing.

Apart from Roy, the film starred Arjun Raina and Roshan Seth in lead roles. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and actor Manoj Bajpayee, then emerging performers in the Delhi theatre circuit, appeared in small but significant roles.

The film won two National Awards — best screenplay for Roy and best feature film in English.

The restoration was carried out by the Film Heritage Foundation at L'Immagine Ritrovata's laboratory in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and Krishen. The restoration was completed using the original 16 mm camera negative along with a 35 mm print.

The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from June 12 to June 21.