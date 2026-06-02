Sydney Sweeney steps into production, launches banner Honey Trap

Actor Sydney Sweeney, known for Emmy-nominated performances in the television series "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus", has launched her own production company, Honey Trap.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Honey Trap has secured a first-look deal with Sony Pictures, the studio behind the romantic comedy hit "Anyone But You", in which Sweeney starred and served as an executive producer.

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Kaylee McGregor, Sweeney's longtime creative collaborator, will serve as president of production and development at the company.

Sweeney is already developing several projects with Sony. Among them is TriStar Pictures' remake of "Barbarella", which will be directed by Edgar Wright.

The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series and follows the 1968 cult classic that starred Jane Fonda. The screenplay is being written by Jane Goldman and Honey Ross.

The actor recently featured alongside Amanda Seyfried in Lionsgate's adaptation of bestselling novel "The Housemaid". Directed by Paul Feig, the film earned nearly USD 400 million worldwide.

She is set to reprise her role opposite Kirsten Dunst in the sequel, "The Housemaid's Secret", which Lionsgate plans to begin shooting later this year.

In recent years, Sweeney has increasingly focused on film projects.

Her upcoming slate includes an adaptation of the Reddit story and book "I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl", being developed at Warner Bros with Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth.

She has also completed work on "The Custom of the Country", director Josie Rourke's adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel, co-starring Leo Woodall.

Sweeney is currently filming "Gundam", directed by Jim Mickle, for Legendary Entertainment and Netflix in Australia.

At Sony, she is also attached to produce "The Registration", based on Madison Lawson's novel and adapted by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.

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