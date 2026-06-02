‘Entirely inaccurate’: Pooja Entertainment denies reports of legal trouble with PVR INOX

Production banner Pooja Entertainment has dismissed reports claiming that PVR INOX Pictures is planning to take legal action against producer Vashu Bhagnani, and the banner.

The clarification comes after media reports alleged that PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment were involved in a financial dispute linked to a three-film deal between the two companies.

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On Monday, Pooja Entertainment shared a statement on Instagram denying the reports.

“Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema. We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey,” the statement read.

“Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate. PVR INOX Pictures has graciously issued an official clarification confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond,” it further said.

The production house also urged media organisations and the public to verify information before publishing or sharing news reports.

“While we deeply respect the fast-paced nature of digital news, the continued circulation of unverified stories in this case are causing harm to the stakeholders and the company's goodwill built over the years. We kindly request our friends across media houses, digital platforms, and social channels, bloggers to rely on verified facts and remove any misleading coverage that they might have published,” it added.

“We remain grateful to everyone who has extended their support and understanding during this time. We have full faith that truth and facts will ultimately prevail over speculation and misinformation,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Pooja Entertainment is involved in a separate legal dispute over music rights related to director David Dhawan's upcoming comedy film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The production house has filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit before the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan.

According to the suit, songs from the 1999 film Biwi No.1, including Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, were used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without proper rights clearance.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5.