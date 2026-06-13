Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Haunted 3D’ leads June 12 box office clash, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ in second spot

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to positive reviews but registered modest box-office collections on its first day in theatres.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore net in India on its opening day on June 12. The film was screened across 2,302 shows and recorded an occupancy of 11 per cent.

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Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected significantly less than Ali's previous theatrical release Love Aaj Kal (2020), which had opened at Rs 12.40 crore nett in India.

The film follows the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Pakistan. As he drifts in and out of memory, his grandson pieces together fragments of his pre-Partition past while trying to help him find closure.

The film was among four major releases that clashed at the box office on June 12.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata collected Rs 1 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film was released across 2,181 shows and recorded a gross collection of Rs 1.19 crore in India.

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Ranaut, the thriller is based on true events and draws inspiration from the courage of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected patients during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks at Cama Hospital.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee's political drama Governor: The Silent Saviour earned Rs 90 lakh net on its first day. The film, directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, was screened across 1,427 shows nationwide and registered a gross collection of approximately Rs 1.08 crore.

Set against the backdrop of India's 1991 economic crisis, the film chronicles efforts undertaken to avert a financial collapse.

Among the major releases, Vikram Bhatt's horror thriller Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past emerged as the strongest opener. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 2.50 crore net in India on its first day from 2,907 shows across the country.

The film is the latest instalment in the Haunted franchise, which began with the release of the original film in 2011.