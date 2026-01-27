Vijay Deverakonda to star in period action drama ‘Ranabaali’ with Rashmika Mandanna, first-look out

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s fourteenth film is titled Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan, he announced on Monday on the occasion of Republic Day.

“The British called him a SAVAGE. I do not Disagree :) He was OUR Savage! Introducing THE one and Only RANABAALI. And setting the record straight on our history which they tried to Bury,” the 36-year-old actor wrote alongside a teaser of the upcoming film.

Ranabaali follows the incident of a genocide that claimed the lives of lakhs of Indians in pre-Independence India.

Deverakonda will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar of a fierce rebel who goes against the Britishers. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Arnold Vosloo, known for playing the villain in The Mummy series, is set to step into the role of the British officer Sir Theodore Hector.

The upcoming film marks Deverakonda’s second collaboration with Sankrityan after 2018’s Taxiwala. It will also bring Deverakonda and Rashmika together after the 2019 romance-action Dear Comrade.

Ranabaali is slated to hit theatres on September 11. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film while the Ajay–Atul duo is set to compose the music.