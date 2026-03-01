ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: ‘Rolls Royce Holi’ of Kolkata rumbles from Howrah to Burrabazar

Organised by the Bagla family, this Holi celebration turns 141 this year

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 01.03.26, 05:30 PM
The Bagla family’s Holi celebration, popularly known as the ‘Rolls Royce Holi’ of Kolkata, took place on Sunday. The procession started at Satyanaran temple in Howrah, rolled through Howrah Bridge, and ended at Sonapatti, Burrabazar
The Bagla family’s Holi celebration, popularly known as the ‘Rolls Royce Holi’ of Kolkata, took place on Sunday. The procession started at Satyanaran temple in Howrah, rolled through Howrah Bridge, and ended at Sonapatti, Burrabazar

Young members of the family lead the procession for this temple on wheels
Young members of the family lead the procession for this temple on wheels

People from all over Kolkata and Howrah take part in the celebrations
People from all over Kolkata and Howrah take part in the celebrations

Traffic came to a standstill as the procession passed the Howrah Bridge
Traffic came to a standstill as the procession passed the Howrah Bridge

The celebration turns 141 this year, said Ashok Sehgal, a core member of the organisers
The celebration turns 141 this year, said Ashok Sehgal, a core member of the organisers

Bought from Rudyard Kipling, the Rolls Royce has become a symbol of cultural significance for Kolkata
Bought from Rudyard Kipling, the Rolls Royce has become a symbol of cultural significance for Kolkata

Idols of Krishna and Radha reside on the chariot of colours, entering Sona Patti, Burrabazar
Idols of Krishna and Radha reside on the chariot of colours, entering Sona Patti, Burrabazar

