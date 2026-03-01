In pictures - ‘Rolls Royce Holi’ of Kolkata rumbles from Howrah to Burrabazar
Organised by the Bagla family, this Holi celebration turns 141 this year
Mohul Bhattacharya
Published 01.03.26, 05:30 PM
The Bagla family’s Holi celebration, popularly known as the ‘Rolls Royce Holi’ of Kolkata, took place on Sunday. The procession started at Satyanaran temple in Howrah, rolled through Howrah Bridge, and ended at Sonapatti, Burrabazar
Photos: Amit Datta
Young members of the family lead the procession for this temple on wheels
People from all over Kolkata and Howrah take part in the celebrations
Traffic came to a standstill as the procession passed the Howrah Bridge
The celebration turns 141 this year, said Ashok Sehgal, a core member of the organisers
Bought from Rudyard Kipling, the Rolls Royce has become a symbol of cultural significance for Kolkata
Idols of Krishna and Radha reside on the chariot of colours, entering Sona Patti, Burrabazar