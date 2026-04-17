Vidyut Jammwal recites Gayatri Mantra at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, calls it a moment of ‘deep connection’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recited the Gayatri Mantra at CinemaCon in Las Vegas during the unveiling of the trailer of his Hollywood debut film Street Fighter, shows a video he shared on Friday.

“I had the honor of offering a prayer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas—one of the most noisiest and vibrant places in the world. My Indian chants brought a stillness—a wave of peace and quiet. I felt a deep, unspoken bond with everyone in the room—beyond words, beyond language, we were all connected as one,” wrote Jammwal alongside the video on Instagram.

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The video also features other cast members of the upcoming film, including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang and Jason Momoa.

“Feel the deepness in his voice,” commented a fan. “@mevidyutjammwal so proud of you the way u carried yourself there not just by representing india but also influencing the Indian culture,” wrote another.

The upcoming film, produced by studio Legendary, is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter.

Launched in 1987 by Japanese video game company Capcom, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games involving a diverse cast of martial artistes who participate in a global fighting tournament organised by the villainous M. Bison.

The character of Dhalsim was first introduced in the game in 1991. He fights to support his family.

Street Fighter is set to hit theatres on October 16 this year.

Jammwal, 45, is known for action films like Force (2011), Commando (2013), Commando 2 (2017), Commando 3 (2019), Sanak (2021) and Crakk (2024).