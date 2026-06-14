Vaibhavi Malhotra says empathy helped her prepare for emotionally demanding role in ‘Brown’

Actress and producer Vaibhavi Malhotra says her naturally empathetic nature played a key role in preparing for her character Ahana in Zee Studios' crime drama Brown.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series stars Karisma Kapoor and also features Helen and Soni Razdan. Vaibhavi plays Ahana, a woman whose tragic murder becomes a pivotal element in the story.

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Speaking about her preparation for the role, Vaibhavi said she approached Ahana not as a fictional character but as a representation of countless women who have endured suffering in silence.

“I’ve always been deeply empathetic. I don’t just observe emotions, I absorb them. So Ahana was never just a character to me. She is every woman who has suffered in silence. Every survivor who swallowed her scream because the world gave her no room to be heard,” she said.

The actress said she drew from real-life stories of violence and trauma that frequently make headlines, helping her connect with the emotional reality of the character.

“When we read daily headlines; the statistics, the horrific violence everyday; it is very apparent that Ahana isn’t fiction. She lives in millions and that breaks my heart,” she said.

Vaibhavi described portraying Ahana's trauma as emotionally challenging but necessary to do justice to the role. "I owed her that honesty. If she had to suffer in silence, the least I could do was feel it loudly,” she said.

Vaibhavi also revealed that much of her performance relied on non-verbal communication, requiring a restrained approach to expressing Ahana's emotions on screen.

“I still remember my director telling me that my innocence and my ability to embrace the art of silence, was exactly what he was banking on. That stayed with me. Much of Ahana’s journey unfolds through montages, often without dialogue so I had to learn to let my eyes do the speaking. Her fear, her hope, her quiet defiance! All of it had to live in a single glance,” she said.

According to Vaibhavi, the limited screen time made every scene more significant, as she had to establish an emotional connection between Ahana and the audience before the character's death.

“When you have limited screen time, every frame has to carry her entire world. Playing her was a huge responsibility. The audience needed to fall in love with Ahana so that when we lose her to such a gruesome murder, they feel the loss. Her death had to ache deeply,” she said.

A graduate of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi and a Master's degree holder in Journalism from Mumbai's Xavier Institute of Communications, Vaibhavi has also been building her career as a producer through The VisvaaHQ and Visvaa Productions.

Brown is produced by Zee Studios and features an ensemble cast led by Karisma Kapoor alongside veteran actors Helen and Soni Razdan.