Rapper Hitzone accuses Prince Narula of withholding payment for ‘Bang Bang’ and other songs, claims Munawar Faruqui stepped in

Actor-singer Prince Narula has not paid rapper Hitzone for the recently released track Bang Bang and at least five other collaborations, the rapper alleged in a YouTube video on Friday.

“I’ve been making songs with him for over a year now. We’ve done more than six tracks together. After everything that’s happened during this time, people should know the reality behind the image that’s being shown,” Hitzone captioned the video.

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According to the rapper, he did not ask for payment immediately after the recordings. However, he later faced a medical crisis and urgently needed Rs 50 lakh. At that point, he approached Prince Narula, claiming the amount was part of his rightful dues.

Hitzone alleged that Narula did not respond to his requests. He then reached out to Munawar Faruqui, who, according to the rapper, tried to speak to Narula and resolve the issue. However, Hitzone claimed that Narula remarked, “If you had told me before, I would have worked with a bigger artist, not you.”

Bang Bang was released on February 10, 2026. The track is sung by Prince Narula and Hitzone, with music and lyrics by No B. Since its release, the song has garnered over 2.7 million views and 73,000 likes on YouTube.

Hitzone is known for songs such as Haar Jeet, Sufi, and Ek Baar Aur.

Prince Narula has not publicly responded to the allegations so far.