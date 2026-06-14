‘Kept in the dark’: Govvind Namdev says ‘Kala Hiran’ makers misled him

Actor Govvind Namdev has claimed that he was misled by the makers of Kala Hiran about the film’s actual plot, days after Salman Khan moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain its release.

According to Namdev, the project was initially presented to him as a film with a religious theme. Later, the makers informed him that it would simply depict the court proceedings related to Salman Khan’s 1999 blackbuck case. Believing there was nothing objectionable about portraying events already on public record, he agreed to be part of the film.

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However, the actor said he was stunned after watching the trailer, claiming it bore little resemblance to what had been narrated to him.

“As soon as I saw the trailer, I was shaken to the core. I immediately realised it was completely different from what I was supposed to shoot. We were never told that the film would portray a character resembling Salman Khan and depict him in such a negative light. As soon as I saw the trailer, I realised I'd been kept in the dark. There's a huge difference between what I was told and what was actually made,” he told Amar Ujala.

The veteran actor also stressed that he shares a cordial relationship with Salman Khan and would never have knowingly participated in a project that misrepresented events related to him.

“Salman and I are from the same industry. He's my friend. I would never do something like this against him. If I had known the film would be presented this way, I would have refused it right then. Had I known the truth, I would never have done this film,” he said.

Namdev added that he has decided to distance himself from the film and intends to seek answers from its makers.

“I'm not the kind of person who can stand with any criminal mindset. I can't idolize any Bishnoi gang. I can't even think of it. I thought I was just doing the courtroom part. But now what's come out makes me uncomfortable,” Namdev added.

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy on a plea by actor Salman Khan , who contented that the film unlawfully exploits his personality rights and falsely portrays events associated with him.

A vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued notice to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others on Salman Khan's application in the matter and listed it for hearing on June 19.