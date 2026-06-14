BTS turns 13: Busan concert blends nostalgia with a promise for the future

Briefly pausing mid-performance, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, teared up a bit, saying, “June 13, our 13th birthday as a team… this day won’t return ever again.”

A special day indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Busan sky brimmed with a purple hue, as ‘Seven Normal Boys From Korea’ hailed the night — their second show in this city as a part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour and their first celebration of their 13th debut anniversary together after four long winters.

The concert was calculated: no extra time spared, no space for dragged-out nostalgia, and no long speeches about ‘how grateful we are to you ARMYs for being there for us all these years’ — yet everything was felt through their songs.

They kicked off their concert with their usual Arirang setlist (songs including 2.0, Body To Body, Aliens, Animals) with a few additions like Fake Love and Dimple.

In between, they paused to breathe, and greeted their fans with enthusiasm. What surprised everyone the most was V joining the rapline — RM, Suga, and J-Hope — for an electric performance of Ddaeng, a song they recommend keeping in the starter pack for anyone beginning to listen to BTS.

Also, fans joined the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to sing along Happy Birthday, echoing throughout the Asiad Main Stadium.

J-Hope, who is a football enthusiast, didn't forget to congratulate the Republic of Korea football team, who won their opening Fifa World Cup 2026 match by defeating Czechia 2-1 on June 11, at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico.

They wrapped up their show on a sweeter note by singing their chartbuster Magic Shop — leaving the fans gushing and overwhelmed with emotions.

So what exactly changed in 13 years? The band just hit puberty — the hormones will run high — but somewhere between the chaos and the growing pains, seven boys who once dreamt of making music have become seven men who found a home in the hearts of millions who call themselves ARMY.

Quite true. Post concert, RM penned a heartfelt letter to the fans, assuring them that as long as they are right around the corner for BTS, the band will keep coming back with more creations in the future.

“I don’t really know which melody, which little stone has reached each of you standing here now, but I feel I’ll always be someone throwing things out just as I did thirteen years ago, and will in the years to come. As long as you are there, listening,” RM wrote on Weverse.

BTS is a big deal. But what keeps them growing is the unwavering love and longing of fans that brings them back to the stage every single time. And perhaps that is what thirteen years have been about — not just seven boys chasing a dream, but millions of people choosing to walk that journey with them.