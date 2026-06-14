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regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 June 2026

‘Scarlet Witch’ Elizabeth Olsen is expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett

Olsen, 37, and Arnett, 34, tied the knot in a private ceremony before the COVID-19 pandemic

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.06.26, 11:53 AM
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen File Picture

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen is set to welcome her first child with husband and musician Robbie Arnett.

Olsen, known for portraying Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently spotted in Los Angeles at All Time, according to entertainment news magazine People.

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The actress was seen wearing a white shirt and was photographed gently holding her baby bump.

Olsen, 37, and Arnett, 34, tied the knot in a private ceremony before the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple has never publicly disclosed the date of their wedding.

Olsen confirmed she was married during an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2022.

The couple first met in 2017 while on vacation.

Olsen's most recent project is the 2025 film Eternity.

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