Usha Uthup reimagines Enrique Iglesias’ ‘Bailamos’ in new cover

Sharing a clip of the cover on Instagram Friday, Uthup wrote, “It’s finally here…“Bailamos” (Cover) — a global classic, reimagined with a fresh new soul. Turn it up, feel the rhythm, and let the music take over. Link in bio....Watch now & share your vibe.”

Clad in a black Kanjeevaram saree paired with a red blouse, and completing her look with her signature “K” for Kolkata bindi and white gajra, the 78-year-old singer is seen performing the song seated with her team of percussionists and bassist, as she seamlessly delivers the track.

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Reacting to the post, a fan wrote in the comments section, “Can someone ask Enrique to sing Ramba ho now.”

Another fan commented, “Only you can sing Bailamos..... Our great legend Usha Ji.”

Released in 1999, Bailamos proved to be a breakthrough track for the Spanish-American singer-songwriter.

The bilingual English-Spanish track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 and was written by Paul Barry and Mark Taylor, with production by Brian Rawling and Taylor.

It was later re-recorded and included on Iglesias’ debut English-language studio album, Enrique.