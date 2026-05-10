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photo-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

In pictures: TVK chief Vijay takes oath as chief minister of Tamil Nadu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and its legislature party leader Joseph Vijay marks the arrival of a new government in the state after days of political suspense

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.05.26, 03:29 PM
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026.

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TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, newly-elected state Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay, Cabinet Ministers and others during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the former’s swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes a selfie with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and his party cabinet members during the TVK cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

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TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters cheer during the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay signs documents during the TVK cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also present.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar in conversation with newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay during the latter’s swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar along with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, newly-elected state Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay and party leader Aadhav Arjuna during the TVK cabinet swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters cheer during the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

PTI Photo
TVK Vijay Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony
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Newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay joins hands with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the former's swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 9, 2026.

PTI Photo

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Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Oath-taking Ceremony Tamil Nadu
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