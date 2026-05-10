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photo-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

In pictures: Evacuation begins on hantavirus-hit cruise ship off Tenerife

Passengers disembark from the cruise ship anchored off Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday, hours after its arrival

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 10.05.26, 04:14 PM
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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A Spanish coast guard boat operates next to cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla de Abona after being affected by a hantavirus outbreak, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
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Hantavirus ship evacuation
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Passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, wait on the tarmac at Tenerife Sud airport, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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A passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, boards a bus at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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People wearing personal protective equipment make preparations on the tarmac at Tenerife Sud airport, following the arrival of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, Canary Islands, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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People from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, are transferred by boat to the port after disembarking, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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Passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leave a bus after arriving at Tenerife Sud airport, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026.

AP/PTI
Hantavirus ship evacuation
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A bus carrying passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.

Reuters

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