In pictures: Evacuation begins on hantavirus-hit cruise ship off Tenerife

A Spanish coast guard boat operates next to cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla de Abona after being affected by a hantavirus outbreak, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
Passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, wait on the tarmac at Tenerife Sud airport, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
A passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, boards a bus at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
People wearing personal protective equipment make preparations on the tarmac at Tenerife Sud airport, following the arrival of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, Canary Islands, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
People from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, are transferred by boat to the port after disembarking, at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
Passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leave a bus after arriving at Tenerife Sud airport, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters
Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026.AP/PTI
A bus carrying passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, leaves the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain, May 10, 2026.Reuters