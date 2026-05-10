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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay says new era of social justice starts now, approves 200 free power units

Vijay asserts that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasises that he will be the only centre of power

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.05.26, 11:56 AM
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu chief minister

In this screengrab from a video posted on May 10, 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during the swearing-in ceremony, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai. PTI picture

TVK founder Vijay, immediately after taking over as the Chief Minister on Sunday, signed papers allowing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, for setting up a special force for women's safety and also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.

In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" commenced now.

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He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power.

"There will be no power centre other than me. I will be the only centre of power," the actor-turned-politician who accepted being called "Mama" and "Thambi" said, indicating he would be accountable for his government's policies.

Calling for patience from the public, Vijay urged people to give him reasonable time to deliver on promises and governance reforms.

On state finances, the chief minister said he is considering releasing a white paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial position to ensure transparency and move forward with clarity.

“I have taken up this responsibility with the unbearable burden of over Rs 10 lakh crore debt. We will release a white paper for a transparent government, informing the public about the current state of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also promised strict action against drug-related issues, while assuring transparency in governance. “I will not touch a single paisa of people,” he said, underlining his commitment to clean administration.

Vijay thanked the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.

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He specially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.

In a heartfelt message, Vijay said, a special word of thanks to the little friends who call me ‘Vijay Mama.’ It is because of them that all of this has happened,” he said, reported news agency ANI.

“I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident this Vijay Mama will always be there for you,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the new Chief Minister and the ruling alliance.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to Vijay, TVK and entire progressive alliance,” Kharge said after the swearing-in ceremony.

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