Fresh bureaucratic, police overhaul likely in Bengal under Suvendu Adhikari govt: Officials

The police and administrative machinery of the newly installed Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal seems poised for another sweeping recalibration in the months ahead, clear indications of which were apparent on the very first day, though officials indicated the exercise may unfold in phases.

The transition towards a more stable administrative structure would follow the Election Commission’s unprecedented scale of pre-poll reshuffle across the state bureaucracy and police establishment, they said.

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The first unmistakable sign of the impending transition emerged within hours of Adhikari assuming office on May 9, as the government moved swiftly with two key appointments, followed by a series of re-appointments in the state’s mid-level bureaucracy.

Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta, who had served as the poll panel’s Special Roll Observer during the SIR exercise, was named Advisor to the CM, while Shantanu Bala, Additional District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas, was appointed Private Secretary to the CM – appointments widely viewed within administrative circles as the opening moves of a broader restructuring of the state apparatus.

Gupta replaced two former chief secretaries – Alapan Bandyopadhyay and H K Dwivedi – who tendered their resignations as chief advisors to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5, a day after poll results confirmed a change of guard in the state.

Bala, on the other hand, substituted career civil servant Gautam Sanyal, the erstwhile principal secretary to Banerjee who held the position as co-terminus with that of the former CM.

Soon after, the state government initiated another significant churn within the administrative establishment, signalling a wider realignment of power corridors in Bengal’s bureaucracy.

In a sweeping order, at least 46 WBCS (Executive) officers – who served as private secretaries and officers on special duty to ministers in the outgoing regime – were reassigned to new postings across the state administration.

The ripples of the transition extended swiftly to the nerve centre of governance itself, with the state also reshuffling 16 officers attached to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The Mamata Banerjee government never cared for meritorious IAS and IPS officers of the state, isolated them, often forcing them to leave Bengal,” CM Adhikari told reporters on Saturday.

“But, this government will need these officers to implement the policy decisions the new cabinet makes,” he added, hinting at a fresh overhaul in the state’s police and executive network.

In the run-up to the assembly elections announced on March 15, the EC unleashed an unprecedented administrative upheaval across Bengal, transferring as many as 483 officials in one of the most sweeping pre-poll crackdowns the state has witnessed in recent memory.

The reshuffle cut through every tier of governance – from the highest echelons of the bureaucracy and police leadership to district administrations, returning officers, BDOs and hundreds of officers posted at police stations across the state.

The scale of the exercise dwarfed similar actions undertaken in other poll-bound states put together, underscoring the EC’s determination to tighten its grip over Bengal’s volatile and violent electoral landscape.

At the heart of the overhaul lay a dramatic recasting of the state’s power structure. Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty was moved out and replaced by Dushyant Nariala, while Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh took charge in place of J C Meena.

Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey was removed, with Siddh Nath Gupta appointed acting DGP, even as Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar was transferred and succeeded by Ajay Kumar Nand. Pandey was later reassigned as the state’s Director (Security), replacing Manoj Kumar Verma.

The administrative tremors did not stop there.

The EC also ordered the removal of 19 senior IPS officers – including six police commissioners and 13 district SPs – besides transferring five DIG-rank officers, 11 district magistrates, 73 returning officers who concurrently served as subdivisional officers, 83 block development officers, and a vast network of police station-level officers.

The Commission maintained that the extensive reshuffles were necessitated by inputs received from poll observers and intelligence agencies regarding prevailing law and order sensitivities, alongside apprehensions about the perceived neutrality of certain officers.

It further underscored that the exercise drew upon hard lessons from the post-poll violence that followed the 2021 state polls, which had cast a long shadow over the credibility of the electoral process.

The moves had triggered strong political reactions from the TMC and prompted legal challenges, including petitions in the Supreme Court, which later declined to interfere with the EC’s authority.

Sources in the state administration, who viewed Saturday’s appointments as an unmistakable effort to recast the administrative architecture under the new BJP dispensation, said this could just be the beginning of many more such orders to come.

Some even felt that IAS and IPS cadres from other states may be brought into Bengal on deputation with reciprocal moves initiated for the state’s own cadres, who could be moved out.

In a meeting chaired by Adhikari, minutes after his swearing-in ceremony and held at the PWD tent in the Maidan area, the chief minister reportedly spoke to the chief secretary and home secretary in the presence of the DGP and CP, Kolkata.

Although no details of what transpired officially emerged, eyewitnesses said officers were seen leaving the venue with files on bureaucrats and police brass.

Interpretations on the meeting’s takeaway largely hovered around the possible recasting of Adhikari’s administrative team.

It’s no accident, the sources said, that the first administrative meeting convened by Adhikari as the CM on Monday will involve the participation of the top brass of the police force, including SPs and senior officials of the districts, where law and order and administrative preparedness are on the discussion agenda.

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