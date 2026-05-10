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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

Renee Zellweger, Sissy Spacek to star in Julia Cox’s ‘A Woman in the Sun’

The film, scheduled to go into production in September, also stars Mia Threapleton

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.05.26, 04:21 PM
Renee Zellweger, Sissy Spacek

Renee Zellweger, Sissy Spacek IMDb

Oscar-winning actresses Renee Zellweger and Sissy Spacek are set to star in Julia Cox’s feature directorial debut A Woman in the Sun, as per media reports.

The film also features Mia Threapleton, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

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A Woman in the Sun follows a month in the life of Claire Keating, to be played by Zellweger. While working as a bartender on Nantucket, part of the island’s dwindling middle class, Claire’s world cracks open when her mother gets sick, and her daughter moves home. She is then forced to reckon with her past and take ownership of her future, according to the official logline.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in September.

The project will be introduced to international buyers during the 79th Cannes Film Festival by production banner Black Bear.

Black Bear and Artists Equity are co-financing, with Black Bear set to distribute in North America and the U.K. and in Canada via Elevation Pictures. Zellweger and Carmella Casinelli are producing through Big Picture Co. along with Kim Roth. Greg Gertmenian is co-producing the upcoming film.

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