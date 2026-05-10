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regular-article-logo Sunday, 10 May 2026

IIT Bhubaneswar PhD scholar dies after fall from sixth floor of hostel building

An on-duty security guard saw the student and shifted him to the campus medical facility, Sanjeevan Hospital, where he was provided emergency medical attention, says official

PTI Published 10.05.26, 04:44 PM
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A PhD scholar at IIT Bhubaneswar has died after allegedly falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building on the campus, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Tanikonda Nishant Kumar, a research scholar in the department of electrical engineering and a native of Andhra Pradesh, they said.

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The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Saturday when Kumar was found unconscious on the ground below the sixth-floor balcony of his room in A block of Brahmaputra Hall, according to an official statement.

An on-duty security guard saw the student and shifted him to the campus medical facility, Sanjeevan Hospital, where he was provided emergency medical attention, it said.

Following the advice of the attending physician, Kumar was later taken in an institute ambulance to a private hospital for advanced treatment, the statement said.

"Upon arrival, the medical team at the hospital declared the student brought dead. The institute brought this to the notice of police, who are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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