‘Nobody talks about it enough’: Kiara Advani reflects on motherhood journey, postpartum struggles

Actress Kiara Advani teared up as she reflected on motherhood and her postpartum journey in a recent podcast.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Kiara said, “Everything changes after you embrace motherhood. Before becoming a mother and after becoming a mother, I am a completely different person.”

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“There's so much more purpose in everything you do. I'm constantly thinking of leading by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel if I did this?” she added.

The War 2 actress also spoke about her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra’s unwavering support during her pregnancy and after childbirth.

“In the first few days after delivery, my emotions were all over the place. Sid was promoting his movie and would finish work late at night. I was staying at my mother’s place at the time. He would come there after work. He was also eager to spend time with his baby, and the next day he would go back to work again. My daughter’s paediatrician suggested that if he took me out for a drive every night, it would help me manage my emotions better because you are stuck in a routine trying to feed the baby and put her back to sleep. So, he was an outlet for me in those days, someone who made me feel heard and who saw me for who I am,” she said.

Kiara also talked about her “identity shift” after childbirth. “Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more… It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace. It takes time. It has taken me six months… In the past six months, I have just told myself, ‘Just give yourself grace’,” she said.

“Because you are doing so much for everyone else that you forget about the relationship that you need to have with yourself. The things you need to tell yourself. For me, my whole life, I have been so other-centric that what has changed since my baby was born is that I finally found time to nurture the relationship I need to have with myself. And it is probably the best thing that I have done for myself. After 34 years, I have learnt to set boundaries. I have learnt not to have critical conversations with myself, because sometimes you become overcritical about everything you do. I have learnt not to focus on fear. I had to teach myself all of these things over the past six months,” the 34-year-old actress concluded.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara portrayed his love interest, Dimple.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on July 16 last year. They revealed that they had named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on November 28, 2025.

On the work front, Kiara is currently awaiting the release of Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.