Unseen ‘Ramayana’ footage screened at CinemaCon, YouTuber predicts Oscar nominations for film

Twenty minutes of an unseen footage from Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana was shown at this year’s CinemaCon to a select number of attendees, a YouTuber has said, adding that the film has the potential to earn Oscar nominations in multiple categories.

The YouTuber, going by Mr Like It Or Not, said that the film can be both a “true grand epic, and also a spectacular fantasy story.” He also said that Warner Bros. has come on board as the international distributor of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They just landed a big distribution here in America that will give them a big, global push. Warner Bros studios will be distributing this film globally. That is a very big deal about over 4500 screens showing this film this November,” he said in the video.

Warner Bros. and the makers of Ramayana are yet to confirm this development.

The content creator heaped praise on the film’s footage that was screened to a handful number of people. “I was lucky enough with about 15 other people to see about 20 minutes of footage. It looks stunning. The visuals look fantastic. This is going to be a very big, international feature player. I am pretty sure they are going to push for some Academy Awards in a bunch of different categories, especially a nomination for the International Feature Film. It's gonna fit that particular style,” he said.

The teaser for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released on April 2. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the preview drew mixed reactions, with some audiences praising its visuals while others criticised what they described as “cartoonish VFX”.

Backed by Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana will have a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

The project features music by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. Alongside Ranbir, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.