Two years after Paris Olympics performance, Celine Dion to make concert comeback

Canadian singer-songwriter Celine Dion is set to make a concert comeback in France, nearly two years after her last live show at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

As per the Associated Press, the 57-year-old pop star will perform at the La Defense Arena later this year. Further details about her show are still under wraps.

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Cryptic posters recently appeared on lampposts across the city, featuring titles of some of Celine Dion’s most iconic songs — Pour Que Tu M'aimes Encore (So That You Love Me Again) and The Power of Love.

Adding to the intrigue, the French-Canadian pop star also shared a series of photos on Instagram from her time in Paris over the years, including snapshots from her youth alongside more recent high-fashion moments.

In December 2022, Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in a tearful video posted for fans. She had to postpone the European leg of her Courage World Tour until August 2023. “It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” she wrote at that time.

In 2024, a documentary based on the life of the singer was dropped on Prime Video, exploring her life, showing defiance in the face of losing control over her muscles due to an autoimmune disorder.

Titled as I Am: Celine Dion, the documentary stitches together archival footage and behind-the-scenes videos from the career of the singer, who was diagnosed with the syndrome during the pandemic.

Born in 1968, Celine Dion, also known as the Queen of Power Ballads, is renowned for her technically skilled vocals and massive hits like My Heart Will Go On. With over 200 million records sold, she is one of the best-selling artists of all time.