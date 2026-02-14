‘Pushed beyond comfort zone’: Triptii Dimri on playing Afsha in ‘O’ Romeo’

Actress Triptii Dimri feels “grateful” for getting to play Afsha in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action drama O’ Romeo, a role that challenged her and pushed her beyond her comfort zone, she said Friday.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, O’ Romeo hit screens on February 13. O’ Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

Sharing stills from the sets of the film on Instagram, Triptii wrote, “Afshan isn’t just a character, she’s fire and fragility in the same breath. She feels deeply, loves fiercely and fights with everything she has.”

Thanking Bhardwaj for giving her the opportunity to play Afsan, Triptii said, “Our film is built with immense passion, heart & belief. From @vishalrbhardwaj sir, I learned how to surrender to the character and truly live Afshan’s truth.”

Talking about her experience of working with Shahid in the film, Triptii described him as an incredibly hardworking and supportive co-star, adding that she had a wonderful time sharing the screen with him.

O’ Romeo also stars Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, Vikrant Massey and Rahul Deshpande, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia with Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Triptii and Avinash have worked together previously in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. Reuniting on screen for O’ Romeo, this time as rivals, Triptii Dimri shared, “From sharing a love story to standing as rivals, it’s been such a beautiful journey.”

“@vikrantmassey your sincerity and craft elevate every scene you step in…had an incredible time working with you,” Triptii added.

Triptii called working with Fareeda Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Nana Patekar in O’ Romeo “special”.

Thanking the entire cast and crew, Triptii signed off saying, “I’ve always believed that it takes a village to make a film and I’m so proud of our entire cast and crew for putting their heart and soul into this.”

O’Romeo is based on journalist-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.