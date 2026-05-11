Tribeny Rai’s Busan winner ‘Shape of Momo’ set for India release this month, distributed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media

Indian filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s debut feature Shape of Momo, which won accolades at the Busan International Film Festival, is set for a theatrical release across India and Nepal on May 29 through Spirit Media, the distribution banner founded by Rana Daggubati.

Filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are attached to the project as executive producers.

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Set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim, the film follows women from three generations of a family as they navigate emotional legacies, buried histories and the rhythms of everyday life.

The cast includes the late Bhanu Maya Rai alongside Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia and Shyamashree Sherpa.

“Shape of Momo is my debut feature, told from a personal lens and shaped by the women and experiences around me. As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space,” Rai told Variety.

“To now have the film release in theaters in India feels like a significant milestone for our team. We make films with the hope of experiencing them on the big screen, but we’re also aware of the challenges independent films like ours face, so to see it come together like this feels surreal but also rewarding,” she added.

The film is produced by Dalley Khorsani Production in co-production with Kathkala Films. Rai co-wrote the screenplay with Kislay, while Archana Ghangrekar served as director of photography. The production employed a predominantly female crew.

After premiering at Busan, the film screened at the San Sebastián International Film Festival before continuing its international festival run.

“Shape of Momo is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you,” said Daggubati. “At Spirit, we’re drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and told with emotional honesty, and ‘Shape of Momo’ really reflects that. We’re committed to supporting filmmakers like Tribeny, and we’re excited to bring this film to audiences.”

“With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai’s voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear. We love watching stories from across India, stories that bring distinct, lived-in perspectives and expand the world of Indian cinema,” Akhtar added.

“The film feels refreshingly contemporary and Tribeny’s stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well. I am so thrilled that this layered film – after a commendable festival journey around the world- will now find its way to audiences across India. I really hope more people come and see this wonderful movie,” Kapadia said.

“The film arrives at a moment when some of the most exciting independent cinema in India is emerging from newer voices and regions, especially from the Northeast. Films like Boong, Raptures and Village Rockstars have opened up exciting new creative possibilities within Indian independent cinema, and it’s wonderful to see ‘Shape of Momo’ become part of that journey,” Kagti said.

Spirit Media has built a reputation for backing independent Indian films. Its previous releases include Kapadia’s 2024 Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix winner All We Imagine as Light and Sundance-winning feature Cactus Pears, directed by Rohan Parashuram Kanawade.