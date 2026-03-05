Widespread blackout hits millions across Cuba, strangled by US oil pressure

A blackout left millions of people without power in Havana and the rest of western Cuba on Wednesday in the latest outage on an island struggling with dwindling oil reserves and a crumbling electric grid. The Communist-run government grapples with increased pressure from the Trump administration that has curtailed oil shipments.

Cuba had already been struggling with dwindling oil reserves after the US attacked Venezuela in early January, which halted critical petroleum shipments from the South America country. Later that month, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any country that would sell or supply Cuba with oil.

Prior to the attack on Venezuela, the island already was struggling with a crumbling electric grid, generation deficits and interruptions in fuel supplies.

1 5 Yuleisis Mendez has her hair cut on the street during a mass blackout across most of the country, in Havana, Cuba March 4, 2026 (Reuters)

ADVERTISEMENT

2 5 An elderly person walks on the street during a mass blackout across most of the country, in Havana, Cuba, March 4, 2026 (Reuters)

Government radio station Radio Rebelde quoted an energy official as saying that it could take at least 72 hours to restore operations at one of Cuba's largest thermoelectric power plants, where a shutdown sparked the outage.

The government's electric utility said on social platform X that the outage affected people from the western town of Pinar del Rio to the central town of Camaguey.

Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy wrote on X late Wednesday that the government was powering critical infrastructure in the affected region as two power plants came online. Such infrastructure includes hospitals and medical clinics.

3 5 People line up in front of a bakery to buy bread during a mass blackout across most of the country, in Havana, Cuba March 4, 2026 (Reuters)

"We are working to restore the National Electric System amid a complex energy situation," he wrote earlier on X.

The US Embassy warned people to "prepare for significant disruptions" and conserve fuel, water, food and mobile phone batteries. "Cuba's national power grid is increasingly unreliable, and scheduled and unscheduled power outages are prolonged and a daily occurrence across the country, including Havana," it said on X.

By late afternoon, the government said crews had restored power to 2.5 per cent of Havana, or some 21,100 customers, noting that efforts were gradual and tied to what the system's conditions would allow. It did not provide updated numbers by late Wednesday night.

4 5 Alina Diego, 63, an accountant, prepares dinner in her kitchen during a mass blackout across most of the country, in Havana, Cuba March 4, 2026 (Reuters)

"We trust in the experience and effort of the electrical workers to overcome this situation in the shortest possible time," Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote on X.

State media reported that the outage was caused by a shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant east of Havana following a leak in its boiler.

Radio Rebelde quoted the plant's technical director Román Pérez Castañeda as saying that crews must first locate the fault before repairing it and restarting the unit.

Pérez Castañeda said that a pipe burst in the boiler, causing a water leak and subsequent fire that was extinguished without major damage, according to Radio Rebelde.

The outage caught 63-year-old Odalis Sánchez out on the street with her grandson. She was unable to walk because of a recent operation, so she called someone for a ride home.

5 5 People stand on the street during a mass blackout across most of the country, in Havana, Cuba March 4, 2026 (Reuters)

Some 200 people waited at a bus stop near her, but buses were not running given a lack of fuel, so they tried to get a ride via any means available, including hitchhiking.

"I need to be able to get home to see what I can do," Sánchez said. "Without power, you can't do anything. My grandson also is studying and I have to make him food. Public transportation isn't helping."

Ernesto Couto Martínez, 76, was trying to find a ride home and said he would confront the latest outage "with the spirit that all Cubans have."

"We must keep fighting. There's no other way," he said. "We have to move forward, blockade or no blockade."

Last month, Cuba's government implemented austere fuel-saving measures and warned that jet fuel wouldn't be available at nine airports until mid-March.

Also Read US President Donald Trump says US could strike deal with Cuba amid oil shortage

RELATED TOPICS Cuba