'The Simpsons Movie' sequel in production, set to release theatrically in 2027

A sequel to the 2007 film “The Simpsons Movie” is officially in the works at Disney’s 20th Century and is set to release in theatres on July 23, 2027.

The film has reportedly replaced an untitled Marvel project, which has been removed from the studio’s schedule, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, there will no longer be a new comic book installment between “Avengers: Doomsday” on December 18, 2026 and “Avengers: Secret Wars” on December 17, 2027.

The makers shared an Instagram post which announced the sequel revealing a poster which read, "Homer's coming back for seconds." The caption to the post read, "Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theatres with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027." "The Simpsons" is created by Matt Groening and follows the lives of the titular family which includes father Homer, mother Marge, and their three kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie set in the fictional town of Springfield.

The show, which is the longest-running animated sitcom on American television, has already been renewed for its 40th season, set to premiere in 2028.

The first feature film adaptation, "The Simpsons", opened to massive success earning USD 536 million. Directed by David Silverman, the movie takes place when Homer accidentally pollutes the town's lake leading to Springfield being confined under a glass dome.

The possible sequel has been in talks for years.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.