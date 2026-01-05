Shift World Cup games to Sri Lanka: Bangladesh plea to ICC as bilateral ties with India sour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday refused to send its team to India for the February-March T20 World Cup, citing security concerns, and requested the International Cricket Council to shift the country’s matches to tournament co-host Sri Lanka.

The BCB’s decision came a day after IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from

the Board of Control for Cricket in India that cited the “recent developments” in Bangladesh.

The BCCI move came after Rightwing politicians targeted KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan with hate speech over Mustafizur’s signing, citing the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, and demanded the cricketer be released.

There is a possibility that the Jay Shah-led ICC may not endorse Bangladesh’s request when the world body meets in Dubai on Monday, sources told The Telegraph. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is expected to participate in the discussions.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three of their four group league matches at the Eden Gardens and the remaining one in Mumbai.

Shifting the matches to Sri Lanka will involve much last-minute tweaking of the logistics. The ICC is understood

to be weighing various options following an informal discussion on Sunday.

The world body doesn’t want any disruption because of security issues during the tournament.

It had earlier been decided that the BCB would raise safety concerns with the ICC about the Bangladesh team’s visit to India in the light of the Mustafizur controversy. However, it changed its stance after an emergent meeting of its board of directors.

“Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh government, the board of directors resolved that the Bangladesh national team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions,” the BCB said in a media statement.

“In light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council, as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India.”

At the meeting, the BCB also decided to revoke with immediate effect the no-objection certificate granted to Mustafizur to play in the IPL. This means that as things stand now, the pacer will not be allowed to participate even in future IPLs unless the Bangladesh board changes its mind.

Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul backed the BCB’s refusal to let its team travel to India for the T20 World Cup. He said he had requested the country’s information and broadcasting ministry to stop showing the IPL in Bangladesh.

“...(When) a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup,” Nazrul said in a social media post.

“I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka.”

Saturday’s decision to release Mustafizur appears to have impacted bilateral cricketing ties in general, with several BCB officials informally demanding an explanation from the BCCI on the subject.

The BCCI’s decision to put on hold a planned white-ball series in Bangladesh, too, is learnt to have angered the BCB brass. The Indian team’s visit will depend on clearance from the Indian government.

Pakistan’s matches will be held in Sri Lanka in the light of a prior agreement between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board that allows their teams to play at neutral venues when either country hosts an ICC event.