NIA charges two shooters in Neemrana hotel firing linked to Khalistan Tiger Force

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two alleged shooters involved in the firing at a hotel in Rajasthan’s Neemrana in 2024 that has been linked to Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The accused, identified as Puneet and Narinder Lalli, have been chargesheeted under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). They had opened fire at the Highway King Hotel to force the owners to pay “protection” money.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, the agency has filed chargesheets against nine accused in the case.

“The attack at the hotel was carried out in September 2024 by the terrorist-gangster syndicate of KTF led by ‘designated individual terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla and the Bambiah gang. Gang members Dinesh Gandhi and Saurabh Kataria were responsible for the planning of the attack, which was executed by Puneet and Narinder, who had the protection of Dalla and Gandhi,” the NIA said on Sunday.

During the investigation, the agency uncovered the alleged role of Puneet and Narinder, who used prohibited weapons in the attack and issued threats on behalf of the syndicate. It was later found that the duo had been receiving funds, shelter and weapons from the syndicate on a sustained basis in a bid to promote the KTF’s objectives, the agency said.