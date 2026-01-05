Government plans to double SC ST national overseas scholarship slots after backlash

The government is planning to increase the number of slots under two scholarship schemes meant for the SC/ST communities after facing backlash for discontinuing several programmes catering to the socially deprived sections.

According to government sources, the ministry of social justice and empowerment (MoSJE) is considering proposals to double the slots under the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) from 125 to 250. The ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA), which runs a parallel NOS scheme, wants to raise the number of slots from 20 to 50.

The MoSJE is also weighing the option of adding more slots under the Top Class Education scholarship for SC students.

The Narendra Modi government has faced flak for neglecting or discontinuing multiple scholarships, including the PG scheme for SC/ST students pursuing professional courses and the National Scheme for Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education.

Social activists have also flagged a delay in the disbursement of fellowship amounts under the NOS scheme, leading to the cancellation of admission offers for selected students.

At present, the MoSJE offers 125 new scholarships annually under the NOS scheme to students from eligible categories that include the SC community, denotified tribes, landless farm labourers and traditional artisans to pursue master's and PhD courses abroad. The MoTA offers NOS scholarships to 20 tribal students every year. The scholarship covers tuition fees, accommodation costs and one-time round-trip airfare.

Beena Pallical, secretary of the National Campaign for Dalit Human Rights, accused the ministries concerned of delaying the disbursal of scholarship funds on the pretext of document verification and processing, leading to the cancellation of admission offers by foreign universities.

Last year, the MoSJE withheld provisional award letters for 66 students selected under the NOS scheme, citing a funds crisis. The letters were subsequently released following political blowback.

“The doubling of the slots is a welcome move. But the government needs to ensure that the ministries are provided adequate funds. The ministries must also ensure that the selected students are provided with funds on time so that they do not lose admission offers,” Pallical said.

Pallical flagged another limitation of the NOS scheme, where students have to give an undertaking that they will return to India after completing their courses and work here for at least one year.

“The government gives scholarships under other schemes too. But the beneficiaries are not required to serve in India for one year,” she said.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2025, minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar acknowledged that the University Grants Commission had in 2023-24 subsumed four scholarships under the National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies. This led to the discontinuation of the PG Indira Gandhi Single Girl Child Scholarship, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, PG Scholarship for SC/ST Students pursuing Professional Courses and the PG Scholarship for GATE/GPAT.