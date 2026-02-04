‘The Drama’ trailer: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson face pre-wedding crisis in A24 film

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson face pre-wedding crisis in the upcoming romance-psychological film The Drama, the trailer for which was dropped by A24 on Tuesday ahead of the film’s April 3 theatrical release.

Directed and written by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, the film revolves around a couple whose wedding plans unravel after a disturbing secret comes to light.

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a Louisiana-born bookstore employee working at Mission Books, who holds an English degree from Boston University and leads a quiet, structured life. Pattinson stars as Charlie Thompson, a British museum director with a PhD in art history from Tufts University, who runs the Cambridge Art Museum.

The trailer depicts the couple as happy and secure in the weeks leading up to their wedding, before a dinner party game alters the course of their relationship. Joined by two friends (played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie) the group agrees to reveal “the worst thing they’ve ever done”.

While the mood is initially light, Emma’s confession shocks those present. The trailer does not disclose what her revelation was, but its impact appears severe, setting off a chain of emotional and psychological consequences.

As tensions rise, Charlie struggles to reconcile what he has learned about Emma.

The supporting cast also includes Hailey Gates as a wedding photographer and Zoë Winters in a notable role. The film is produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone.

As part of its promotional campaign, A24 published a fictional engagement announcement in The Boston Globe in late 2025, detailing the backstories of the two characters as if they were real individuals.

Filming for The Drama took place across multiple locations, including Boston’s Newbury Street, the Addison Gallery of American Art in Andover, Massachusetts, as well as New York City and Los Angeles.

Zendaya will next be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Euphoria Season 3. Pattinson is set to appear in The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, both of which will also feature Zendaya.