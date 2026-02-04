‘Dhurandhar’ sells whopping 4 crore tickets across India, beats ‘Dangal’, ‘Border’

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has sold a staggering 4 crore tickets across India, beating all-time hits like Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

This development has made Dhurandhar one of only 19 films in the entire Indian cinema history to achieve the feat.

Released in theatres on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 836.95 crore nett in India in 59 days. It has grossed Rs 1,303 crore globally, which includes Rs 1,003 crore gross in India and Rs 300 crore gross overseas.

The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the fourth Indian film to have crossed Rs 1,000-crore mark domestically and the only Hindi film in the list.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.