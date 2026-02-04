MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 04 February 2026

‘Dhurandhar’ sells whopping 4 crore tickets across India, beats ‘Dangal’, ‘Border’

This development has made the Ranveer Singh-starrer one of only 19 films in the entire Indian cinema history to achieve the feat

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.02.26, 10:50 AM
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’ File picture

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has sold a staggering 4 crore tickets across India, beating all-time hits like Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

This development has made Dhurandhar one of only 19 films in the entire Indian cinema history to achieve the feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released in theatres on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar has earned Rs 836.95 crore nett in India in 59 days. It has grossed Rs 1,303 crore globally, which includes Rs 1,003 crore gross in India and Rs 300 crore gross overseas.

The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the fourth Indian film to have crossed Rs 1,000-crore mark domestically and the only Hindi film in the list.

Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.

RELATED TOPICS

Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Incorrect, improper, avoid: DGCA flags possible human error in Air India switch glitch

The detailed sequence of events issued by the DGCA on what transpired on the Bengaluru-London flight suggests that the Air India plane took off on February 1 despite the fuel-control switch having malfunctioned twice
India-US trade deal
Quote left Quote right

PM is afraid to let me speak on Naravane, Epstein and how he has surrendered on tariffs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT