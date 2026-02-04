Lavanya Tripathi slams X user, defends Chiranjeevi over past ‘male heir’ remark

Actress Lavanya Tripathi has come out in support of her husband Varun Tej’s pedanana Chiranjeevi, after a journalist, in a now-deleted tweet, took a dig at the Telugu superstar for his past comments about the preference for a male grandchild.

Lavanya took to Twitter to call out the journalist, objecting to what she described as a distasteful attempt to turn a happy family moment into a controversy. Her reaction came days after Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — with wife Upasana Konidela.

In her post, Lavanya wrote, “I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you.. This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant”.

“You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know,” she added.

In February 2025, Chiranjeevi had drawn backlash on social media after publicly expressing his desire for a male grandchild. During an event, the actor said he felt like a “ladies’ hostel warden” as he was living with four granddaughters. He added that he hoped Ram Charan would have a son to carry forward the family legacy.

“I'm scared that he might have a girl again,” he also remarked.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023, 11 years after their wedding. Chiranjeevi is also the grandfather of Sushmita Konidela’s daughter Samara and Sreeja Konidela’s daughters Nivrati and Naviskha.

Meanwhile, Lavanya and Varun Tej welcomed a son last year.