India has taken global centre stage: PM Modi hails trade deals with EU, US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told NDA MPs that the biggest event of this century was India’s emergence at the centre of the global stage and its growing role in shaping the world order.

He was addressing a closed-door meeting on Parliament premises, where the ruling alliance celebrated the recently concluded trade deals with the US and the European Union and felicitated the Prime Minister for the achievement.

“Iss sadi ki sabse badi ghatna, duniya ke centre stage par Bharat ka aana hai (The biggest event of this century is India’s emergence on the world’s centre stage),” Modi was quoted as saying. He said India had successfully negotiated the Covid-19 pandemic and global upheavals, offering leadership at a time of worldwide uncertainty.

Referring to the trade agreements with the US and the EU, Modi said they reflected how the world was increasingly looking towards India. “The world is now tilting towards India,” he told MPs present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister’s remarks, which appeared to be a pat on his own back, came even as the Opposition described the India-US trade deal as a “surrender” by the government and stalled Parliament proceedings, demanding a clarification from Modi on the details of the agreement. (See Page 4)

Addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting — the first in the ongoing budget session — Modi cautioned against complacency, stressing that the country must build on recent gains and continue to make a lasting global impact. He urged MPs not to waste time on unproductive activities and instead focus on supporting manufacturing and export units in their constituencies.

Modi also lauded the Union budget as “futuristic” and geared towards achieving the goal of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, saying it would open up opportunities for the youth. He asked MPs to take the message of the budget to the people in their constituencies.

Newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed at the meeting, with Modi crediting the party’s youngest chief with ushering in a series of auspicious developments for the country after his elevation. “His rise has proved very auspicious for the country,” Modi is learnt to have said, referring to the trade deals.

The Prime Minister also pulled up MPs for not taking parliamentary proceedings seriously. He said parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had informed him about MPs taking long tea breaks. “Drink tea, but take care of this ‘chaiwala’ too,” Modi is learnt to have remarked, in a reference to himself.

Modi told the MPs that the NDA’s winning streak in Assembly and civic elections was driven by people-friendly policies and sustained groundwork, again cautioning against complacency. Briefing reporters later, Rijiju said the Prime Minister had reminded the MPs that electoral success required continuous engagement with the people and consistent delivery.

Rijiju said Modi was felicitated for the trade deals as they were historic. “There is excitement among MPs that these trade deals have been concluded under

the Prime Minister’s leadership. Trade agreements have been signed with a total of 39 countries. This is historic,” he said.