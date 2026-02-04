Bumpy roads to Madhyamik; across Calcutta, examinees navigate dug-up, damaged stretches

Multiple roads across Calcutta, dug open for infrastructure projects, remain unrestored, raising concerns that Madhyamik candidates could encounter snarls, dust and uneven stretches on their way to exam centres.

The Class X board examinations began on Monday and will continue until February 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhyamik exam centres are spread across the city. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said the venues are chosen to ensure coverage across all areas and adequate infrastructure for students.

But the condition of many roads — broken, dusty and partially blocked — remains a major concern. Such stretches are found across south, central and north Calcutta.

A senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official said the civic body would review the situation and take immediate measures. “We will complete the restoration as soon as possible,” the official said.

Also Read Despite SIR and absence of teachers for electoral work, Madhyamik starts smoothly

South

On Rowland Road, which connects Sarat Bose Road and Ballygunge Circular Road, half or more of the road had been dug up for underground drainage pipelines. The sections under which the pipelines were laid remain out of bounds for vehicles, with mounds of earth, bricks and pipes scattered around. Multiple schools in the Bhowanipore and Ballygunge areas may see students using this road to reach their exam centres.

In Behala, stretches of Motilal Gupta Road, between Sakherbazar and Tollygunge, are dusty and narrowed by about one-third. “The road has been in this condition for weeks. It was worse until Monday, when stacked demolition waste was cleared. Steel planks cover some broken patches, but vehicles still try to avoid them. Snarls are common, and it is very dusty,” said a resident of the area.

On the Rashbehari Avenue connector, between Acropolis and the Ruby crossing, concrete planks and bricks excavated during roadwork lie stacked along the pavement. Pedestrians often have to step onto the road to bypass these obstacles.

Central

On the busy Central Avenue near Girish Park Metro station, nearly one-third of the road width has shrunk. The dug-up portion has been filled with soil, but it is uneven, with concrete chunks jutting out dangerously. “The broken stretch has actually shrunk the road width significantly. This is right outside one of the exits of Girish Park Metro station,” said a commuter who uses Central Avenue to reach Chandni Chowk.

North

On Cossipore Road, bricks and scraped bitumen are stacked along the roadside, reducing the usable width of the stretch. The top layer was removed at least two weeks ago, and no fresh layer has been laid. “Two-wheelers risk slipping on this surface. The scraped layer forces vehicles to slow down significantly,” a resident said.

Calcutta’s roads are notorious for being uneven. Stretches repaired or restored after digging are often not level with surrounding portions, making travel bumpy and difficult. These stretches risk adding stress and delays for Madhyamik examinees relying on them to reach their centres.