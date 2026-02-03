Netflix 2026 slate: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna to reunite after 28 years; Mimi Chakraborty set for Hindi debut

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite 28 years after Border for Netflix’s upcoming legal drama Ikka, according to the streamer’s 2026 content slate out on Tuesday.

Deol is set to play an honest and dignified lawyer, which may remind of his character from the 1993 film Damini. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna is set to play the main antagonist of the drama.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

On Tuesday, the streamer dropped the first-look teaser of the upcoming period drama Hum Hindustani, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi in lead roles. The drama also marks the Hindi debut of Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty.

Hum Hindustani is going to trace the story of India’s first election that took place in the early 1950s.

Netflix dropped the first-look stills of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gandhari on Tuesday. “You’ve seen a mother’s love. Now meet her rage. Watch Gandhari, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the upcoming Netflix film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon under the banner of Kathha Pictures. The film also stars Ishwak Singh.

Actors Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma are set to star in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming drama Family Business, where power, bloodlines, and betrayal collide.

Anil is set to play a visionary billionaire who trains a rising tycoon, played by Vijay Varma, who is appointed by the board to take over the former’s place.

However, months later, Vijay’s character was fired, and the mentor took back his place. Vijay repels, turning a corporate battle into an all-encompassing conflict.

Netflix also dropped the first look of Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s comedy drama Toaster.

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the story of Toaster revolves around a miser fixated on a toaster amid murder and mayhem. It marks the first film produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao’s banner, Kampa Films.

R. Madhavan is set to star in Legacy, a gritty Tamil-language Netflix crime series about an aging mafia patriarch searching for a successor to protect his empire, co-starring Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Gautham Karthik.

“Empire, throne, everything is there. But who has the eligibility for that sport? Watch Legacy on Netflix, coming soon in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the first-look teaser.

The line-up this year also includes titles like Super Subbu, Hello Bacchon, Musafir Cafe, Made in Korea, #Love, Takshakudu, Ghooskhor Pandat and Chumbak.