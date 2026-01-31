The Beatles biopics: Makers drop first-look of The Fab Four from upcoming four films

First-look images of Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr were dropped by the makers of the upcoming four biopics of each member of the Beatles on Friday.

Besides revealing the first glimpse of the actors, the makers also announced that the films will be released in April 2028.

In the upcoming films, David Morrissey will join as Paul McCartney’s father Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, James Norton as influential manager Brian Epstein, Harry Lloyd as long-time music producer George Martin, Bobby Schofield as road manager and trusted confidant Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffman-Gill as roadie Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as press officer and friend Derek Taylor, and Adam Pally as controversial music manager Allen Klein.

The significant love interests in the Beatles biopics include Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey (Ringo Starr’s first wife), Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney (Paul McCartney’s first wife), Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono (John Lennon’s wife), and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd (George Harrison’s first wife).

Harry Lloyd will play the role of producer Sir George Martin, often known as the ‘Fifth Beatle’ for his hand in shaping the iconic sound of the band.

The cast for other important characters, including Cynthia Lennon and Ravi Shankar, are yet to be announced.

The project marks the first time Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and the families of the late John Lenon and George Harrison, along with right holder Apple Corps Ltd, have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Touted as “the astonishing story of the greatest band in history”, the project will explore the perspective of each member of the iconic British boy band.

Sam Mendes, known for helming James Bond films Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), will be directing the films. He will also produce the biopics alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and executive producer Julie Pastor.