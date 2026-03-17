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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Shower spell and thunderstorm likely in parts of Bengal till March 22

Several districts of the state experienced thundersqualls, accompanied by light to moderate rain, on Monday night, bringing down minimum temperatures by a couple of notches

PTI Published 17.03.26, 03:11 PM
People commute during rainfall in Kolkata.

People commute during rainfall in Kolkata. PTI file photo

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of West Bengal over the next six days due to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday.

Several districts of the state, including Kolkata, experienced thundersqualls, accompanied by light to moderate rain, on Monday night, bringing down minimum temperatures by a couple of notches.

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Owing to favourable wind patterns at the lower atmospheric level and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms and rain are "very likely" to occur over various districts of the state till March 22, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea until Wednesday, as strong surface winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are very likely to prevail along and off the coasts of West Bengal and north Odisha.

Kolkata received 17.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius.

Amta in the neighbouring Howrah district recorded the maximum rainfall in the state at 37.2 mm, followed by 25.4 mm in Uluberia and 23 mm in Jhargram.

The north Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar also received light rainfall, the IMD said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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