Universal Music India joins hands with Anirudh Ravichander’s label Albuquerque Records

Universal Music India on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander’s independent music label Albuquerque Records.

“Anirudh represents the future of Indian music — bold, original, and with enormous potential. At Universal Music India, identifying transformative talent is our superpower, and this partnership reflects that belief. We’re proud to stand behind Anirudh as he embarks on his next chapter, and helps take more Indian music to the world,” said Universal Music India chairman and CEO Devraj Sanyal in a statement.

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The first release under the partnership is planned for early April, said Sanyal.

The partnership ensures close collaboration between Universal Music India and Albuquerque Records to expand the reach of Anirudh's artistry, with the label set to become home to emerging pop and hip-hop artists from the south Indian region.

Anirudh debuted as a composer in 2012 with the song Why This Kolaveri Di. His other credits include chart-topping compositions such as Hukum, Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, Dheema and Monica.

In February 2026, Anirudh opened his own record label, Albuquerque Records.

“Universal Music India’s leadership in pop and hip-hop made them the natural partner. I’m excited to champion the next wave of Indian independent voices and take them to audiences around the world,” said the 35-year-old composer.

Anirudh has composed music for films like Jailer (2023), Jawan (2023), Leo (2023), Devara: Part 1 (2024) and Coolie (2025). Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood also featured compositions by Anirudh. He is set to score music for highly anticipated projects like Jana Nayagan, Love Insurance Kompany, Jailer 2 and King.