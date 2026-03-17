MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

US counterterrorism chief becomes first in Trump administration to resign over Iran War

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment; The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond

Reuters Published 17.03.26, 07:49 PM
Joseph Kent attends a House Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025

Joseph Kent attends a House Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 11, 2025 Reuters

The head of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first and most senior member of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to resign over the war in Iran, saying Tehran posed no imminent threat to the United States.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby," Joseph Kent wrote in a letter to Trump posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some experts have said an imminent threat would be required for the United States to launch a war under current law.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also did not immediately respond.

Intelligence officials were caught off guard by the news.

Kent is close with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept a low profile since the Iran war began.

Gabbard has not issued any public statements and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American soldiers killed earlier this month during the conflict with Iran.

RELATED TOPICS

Counter Terrorism Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

11 million graduates without jobs: Report flags India's rising youth unemployment

'Only a small share secure stable salaried jobs within a year of graduation. The problem of graduate unemployment has been magnified in recent years owing to the growing size of the graduate population,' the report by Azim Premji University said
Mamata Banerjee speaks during the West Bengal assembly election candidate list call against BJP and Election Commission
Quote left Quote right

They have someone called Tonsil, it is his nickname. He is deciding chief secretary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT